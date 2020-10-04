Cleveland police: Man wanted for abduction, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 27-year-old man who is wanted for abduction, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Kevin Ballard (Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police)

According to police, Kevin Ballard is wanted for two incidents that occurred in the city’s Tremont neighborhood on Saturday.

Ballard is accused of following a woman as she left a coffee shop, grabbing her and attempting to pull her. Police say the victim threw coffee on Ballard before he fled the scene.

He is also accused of approaching a woman on a porch, pushing her inside her residence and strangling her. She reportedly screamed and pushed him off. Ballard then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Through further investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Ballard. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

