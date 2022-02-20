Cleveland police: Man shot, killed in the Flats Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Homicide detectives are investigating following a fatal shooting in the Flats East Bank in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland police said they were called to a parking lot on West 10th Street near Front Avenue around 3:20 p.m. after a man was reported shot. Once on scene, emergency responders gave the victim aid and he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The man — who police said was in his 30s — was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they do not believe the shooting has a connection to the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities and they will offer more details as more is learned.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should reach out to Cleveland police.