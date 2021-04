CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s east side.

According to police, officers responded to the 11600 block of Miles Road around 5:35 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide and Special Investigative Units have been notified of the shooting. This incident remains under investigation.