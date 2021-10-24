Cleveland police: Man killed in fiery car crash on east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after an early Saturday morning car crash turned fiery and fatal.

Police said a 31-year-old man was speeding along St. Clair Avenue eastbound in his 2013 Mercedes around 2 a.m. when he reached the East 34th Street intersection, where the driver of a 2019 Honda was turning left. The Mercedes crashed into the other car causing it to spin out.

The driver of the Mercedes then lost control of his vehicle and it hit a nearby bridge pillar and then burst into flames.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the driver of the Honda is not currently known.