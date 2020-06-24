Cleveland police: Man fatally shot after breaking into east side home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of E. 137th Street around 9:20 a.m. for reports of a man shot.

Police say a man in his 40s had broken into the home and was shot by a 40-year-old man who lived there.

The shooting victim was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

The resident had fled the home but later turned himself into the authorities. He was interviewed and released.

Cleveland police say this matter remains under investigation.

