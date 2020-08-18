Cleveland Police: Man charged with murders of teen killed in carjacking and other man

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One man is being charged with two area murders that occurred back in May, the Cleveland Police Department reported today.

Jamell Gaines, 35, is charged with the murders of Eric Hakizimana and Curtis Legg, police said.

Police were called to 8050 Detroit Avenue after a young man was reported shot on May 25 around 9:55 p.m. Eric Hakizimana, 17, was discovered in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound. Although he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, he was later pronounced deceased.

Jamell Gaines, Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

Hakizimana, police reported, had been leaving soccer practice driving in his car, when he was carjacked, shot and left for dead. Police said that just prior to the carjacking, the suspect had also shot Curtis Legg at the 1400 block of West 85th Street and was trying to flee the scene. Legg also died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police said the arrest of Gains was not connected to a tip.

The FBI and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office were also involved in the murder investigation.

