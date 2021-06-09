Cleveland police make one arrest after 13-year-old girl shot, hospitalized

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department announced they have arrested one male following the shooting of a 13-year-old girl Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Woodland Avenue near East 77th Street, and police arrived on scene around 5:25 p.m. to find the juvenile had been shot through an apartment door.

(Photo: Kevin Freeman/FOX 8 News)

Police said Wednesday the teen was shot in the stomach, hand and arm and is still confined at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Multiple police units, including the violent crimes response team and gang impact unit, worked together to make the quick arrest. However, police are still investigating the incident.

The incident occurred following a violent weekend in Cleveland, where 35 people were shot and four were stabbed, resulting in three homicides.