Cleveland police make arrest after man’s body found wrapped in blanket at loading dock

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man was found shot and killed at a loading dock Friday, the Cleveland Police Department reported, leading to an arrest.

Police said they responded to the 9900 block of Elk Avenue around noon that day after employees reported finding a man’s body wrapped in a blanket. EMS workers pronounced that victim dead at the scene.

The victim was reportedly 29 years old and sustained gunshot wounds to the face and back.

After some investigation, homicide detectives were able to locate a 24-year-old male suspect at the 700 block of East 93rd Street, after obtaining a search warrant for the property. The suspect was reportedly arrested.

Authorities said they’ve interviewed other people about the case, but an investigation is still ongoing.

