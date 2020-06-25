Cleveland police looking to identify man wanted for vandalism during downtown riots

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man pictured below:

Man wanted for vandalism during the May 30, 2020 Civil Unrest in Downtown Cleveland. (Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police)

Police say he is wanted for vandalism during the riots that broke out in downtown Cleveland on Saturday, May 30. (Watch the video above for more on the riots.)

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Protesters assembled in downtown for a peaceful protest in wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The demonstration turned into a riot that went on for hours before police regained control of the streets. Governor Mike DeWine called in the Ohio National Guard to help police the streets.

Several downtown businesses were looted and heavily damaged, vehicles were set on fire and some officers were injured.

Some business owners say the rioters caused thousands of dollars in damages to their establishments. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson did say after the incident that the city would offer grants up to $25,000 to help cover gaps between repair costs and what businesses receive in insurance coverage. It is not known how quickly businesses will be able to access those funds.

Law enforcement officials made more than 100 arrests for rioting and curfew violations. Local and federal agencies are still investigating the crimes.