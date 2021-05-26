Cleveland police looking to identify 3 men wanted for shootout at Kerruish Park

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking to identity a group of individuals responsible for a shooting that occurred last week at a local park.

Officials have provided photos of the suspects, as well as a picture of a white BMW that some of the suspects were seen fleeing in.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police Dept.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police Dept.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police Dept.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police Dept.

According to Cleveland police, the incident took place around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 at Kerruish Park.

Officials say an argument broke out on the basketball court.

That’s when a group of men walked away towards the parking lot and, as they were walking, another man pulled out a gun and started yelling at the group.

Police say two members of the group starting shooting toward the basketball court, prompting the other man to fire back.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene.

Authorities say no one was shot, but an innocent family at the park had the back window of their car shot out.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Cleveland police.