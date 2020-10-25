Cleveland police looking for suspects who kidnapped woman, forced her to withdraw money

Photo courtesy Second District Community Relations Committee/Facebook

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who they say were involved in aggravated robbery, assault and kidnapping.

On Oct. 12, police report that a woman was sitting in her car at the 3400 block of Hancock Road when two male suspects approached her vehicle. One of them reportedly held a gun up to her passenger-side window and told her “they just wanted her money.” The suspect with the gun then got inside the woman’s vehicle and told her to follow the man who had gotten in another vehicle.

The victim followed until they reached the Citizens Bank at 4300 Clark Avenue, police said. She was reportedly ordered to take out money and she withdrew $900. The victim was also reportedly hit by one of the suspects after saying that the gun looked plastic.

The suspects were driving a 2011 Lavender Mazda CX7 with the license plate of HTT9445. That car was reported stolen in an aggravated robbery on Oct. 9, when a woman, who was asleep in the car, was forcibly removed and hit in the head by two male suspects, police said. That incident occurred on the

Police continue to search for the suspects involved in these crimes.

People with any information about the incident are asked to contact Detective Norman at 216-623-5073 or make an anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

