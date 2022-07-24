CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for two male suspects in connection with an overnight shooting that left two teens dead and one injured.

The medical examiner identified Torionne Chappmon, an 18-year-old female, and Charles Moore, a 19-year-old male, who were pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old female was taken to the hospital.

Police say they responded to the call for shots fired at 19195 Nottingham Road just before midnight on Saturday. Members of the homicide unit also responded to the scene for investigation.

Investigators learned that two unidentified males pulled up near the victims’ vehicle, then got out and allegedly started firing a high number of rounds at the victims, according to a statement from police.

Police say the suspects then drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting.