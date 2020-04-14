Cleveland police looking for suspects accused of robbing several dollar stores

courtesy: Cleveland police

courtesy: Cleveland police

courtesy: Cleveland police

courtesy: Cleveland police

CLEVELAND (WJW) –Cleveland police on Monday said detectives in the fourth district are looking for help identifying the males in the photographs in this story.

Police said the males are accused of multiple aggravated robberies of dollar stores on the city’s southeast side.

Police said, in one instance, three males robbed a Dollar General store on Miles Ave. on April 5.

The suspects were described as being between the ages of 18-20. Police said one of the suspects had a gun, and pointed it at the clerk and said, “Give me the money. You know what time it is.”

They got away with money and also took cigars, according to the police report.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5418.