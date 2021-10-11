Cleveland police looking for suspect who allegedly broke into home, stole family dog

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for the suspect who allegedly broke into a home and took the family dog.

On Monday around 2:30 p.m., police say a 24-year-old man walked his dog to a store near Wheelock Road and St. Clair Avenue then tied her up outside while he went shopping inside, according to a police report.

Police say that while he was shopping, the suspect, Herman Austin, approached him claiming that the dog was his stolen dog and threatened to have more people come to his house to take it.

Herman Austin (Courtesy of Cleveland police)

Shortly after, Austin and two other suspects arrived at the home, grabbed folding chairs from the porch and used them to break the front, double-pane window while the family was inside, according to the report.

Police say the victim handed the dog to Austin who reached in, grabbed the dog then walked away. The other two suspects left the scene in a green SUV.

If you can help police find the suspect, please call the Cleveland police 5th District Detective Unit at 216-623-5500.