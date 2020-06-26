Cleveland police looking for suspect wanted in connection to felonious assault shooting

*Watch the video above for persons of interest wanted in a separate homicide investigation in Cleveland. Learn more about that case, here.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a man wanted in connection to a felonious assault shooting that happened on June 24.

According to investigators, Gilbert C. Foster IV is accused of driving up to another man’s vehicle on Griffing Ave. near E. 123rd St. and firing three shots at him. He then fled the scene.

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

The police report states that the victim suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and walked to the Fourth District lobby for help. Officers there provided aid until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital.

Foster is said to be armed with a handgun. Detectives believe he is driving a newer model blue Kia Optima, which may be a rental. He’s known to frequent the Buckeye/Kinsman areas.

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 216-623-5000.