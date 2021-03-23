Cleveland police looking for persons of interest in fatal restaurant shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a west side Cleveland restaurant were arrested Monday, police are now asking for the public’s help in searching for two other persons of interest in the case.

The men can be seen exiting My Friends Restaurant early Monday morning in the photos below:

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

Those who may be able to identify these men, or know where they are, can call police at 216-623-5464. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A man and a woman were shot and killed in the incident, and detectives continue to investigate.