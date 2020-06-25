Cleveland police looking for persons of interest after woman’s body dismembered, set on fire

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying persons of interest in the murder of 54-year-old Bennette Smith.

The Cleveland Division of Police said Smith was dismembered and set on fire near railroad tracks in the area of Clermont Ave. and Larchmont Ave. on Feb. 19.

Firefighters had initially responded to the scene for reports of a brush fire and upon arrival, discovered a burning body.

On Thursday, police issued surveillance photos showing two persons of interest.

No other details about the individuals were provided.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be made to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.

