Cleveland police looking for missing cwoman with dementia

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a woman who went missing from her home Tuesday night.

Sandra Panaccione

According to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police, Sandra Panaccione left her home on West 41st Street in Cleveland in her car around 9 p.m. and did not return.

The 69-year-old suffers from dementia and is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 350 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes, according to the release

According to police, Panaccione drives a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix with Ohio plate number JDS1745.

Police ask that anyone who sees Panaccione or her vehicle call 911.