CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help finding a woman and her four-year-old son.

According to Cleveland police, Mozetta Jackson, 20, left her mother’s house in the 1900 block of Green Road with her son, Russell Jackson, 4, to go with a friend to Canton Tuesday.

Jackson told her mother she would be back Wednesday afternoon. She has not returned.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jackson and her son are asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or to call 911. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.