Cleveland police looking for missing pre-teens

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Division of Police are looking for two pre-teens who were reported missing on Tuesday.

Investigators say 12-year-old Derron Davis and 12-year-old Layla Schaffer left Orchard School on Bailey Avenue between 4 and 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, it was said the two juveniles, who are dating, planned to run away together.

Davis is 5’10” and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket and gray pants.

Schaffer is 5’2″ and 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy shirt, red and black coat and black pants.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755 or call 216-621-1234.