CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police on Friday asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

According to a police report, Michael Donnelly, 69, was last seen in August.

His brother filed a missing persons report with police on Thursday, and told police his brother has bipolar disorder and takes medication for it.

Donnelly is described as 5’8″ and about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please call police.

