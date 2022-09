CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a teen who was reported missing last week.

Investigators say Daniella Fountain, 15, was last seen at Max Hayes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and didn’t return home.

Investigators say she may be with a boy from the school, but they didn’t give his name.

She is 5’5″ and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this missing teen should contact police.