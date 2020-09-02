Cleveland police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to a police report, an officer responded to East 111 Street Wednesday morning in connection with a missing juvenile named Raa’shad Wallace.

The child’s father told police his son left home. He may have gotten into an Uber at around 2 a.m. and left for an unknown destination.

According to the report, Raa’shad has ADHD and takes medication for it.

Please call police if you know where the 13-year-old might be.

