Cleveland police looking for missing 12-year-old

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing.

According to police, Brandon Johnson was last seen leaving his home in the 500 block of E. 143rd Street on Tuesday without permission.

Johnson’s mother told police that her son left after being punished for something. She told police that he left a note on his bed before leaving.

His mother said he may be with friends in the area of 16300 Lakeshore Boulevard.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a red and black backpack.

Anyone with information on this missing juvenile should contact police.