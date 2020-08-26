Cleveland police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
According to police, Juvious Bohanon is missing from Lorain Ave.
Juvious’ grandfather reported him missing. He said he last saw the child on August 25 at around 9:30 a.m.
Police say Juvious is known to frequent the W. 140 & Lorain, and Halloran Park areas. Please call police if you see him or know his whereabouts.
