Cleveland police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

Juvious Bohanon (courtesy: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to police, Juvious Bohanon is missing from Lorain Ave. 

Juvious’ grandfather reported him missing. He said he last saw the child on August 25 at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say Juvious is known to frequent the W. 140 & Lorain, and Halloran Park areas. Please call police if you see him or know his whereabouts.

