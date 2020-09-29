Cleveland police looking for man with dementia who has been missing for 2 weeks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 56-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since September 17.

According to the police report, William Kholer normally calls his caretaker daily but she has not been able to get a hold of him. She also checked his home and he is not there.

Kholer has a history of drug abuse and reportedly overdosed on September 14.

Anyone who sees him should call police at 216-623-5000.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral