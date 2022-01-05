Cleveland police looking for man missing from group home

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:
Antonio Simpson

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a man reported missing from a group home.

Antonio Simpson, 33, was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at his residence in the 14200 block of Glenside Road. The police report said Simpson was leaving with staff to go for a ride when he ran off in an unknown direction.

According to investigators, Simpson is a new client to the group home and doesn’t know the area well.

He is 6’1″ and weighs 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Puma jumpsuit.

According to police, Simpson has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information on this missing person should contact police.

