Cleveland police looking for hit-skip driver who caused crash leaving multiple people hurt

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a hit-skip driver accused of causing a crash which left multiple people hurt.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, it happened at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Harvard Avenue around 11 p.m. on June 16.



The driver of a 2020 Dodge Durango was reportedly speeding and ran a red light, striking the side of a Pontiac G6 going northbound on Broadway. That vehicle then went off the road and hit a fence.

The Durango came to a rest near the intersection. Police said the driver and possibly some passengers ran from the scene.

The driver and passengers of the G6 were seriously hurt.

Police said a third vehicle may have also been damaged but was no longer on scene when officers arrived to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5000.

