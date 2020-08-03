Cleveland police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck four-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a four-year-old boy.

According to the department, it happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A white SUV was reportedly traveling northbound on W. 41st St. near Trowbridge Ave. when the child ran into the street. The vehicle kept going after that.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information should call 216-621-1234.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: