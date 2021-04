CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help finding a man who they say assaulted a woman in downtown Cleveland.

Police say, the assault happened at 3 a.m. in Insomnia Cookies at 1224 West 6th Street.

The victim is a 21-year-old female, according to police.

Any information refer to Det. Gibb #466 at 216-623-3083 or email: agibb@clevelandohio.gov