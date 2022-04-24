CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are looking for an endangered missing elderly woman from Cleveland.

Eloise Fuller, 72, was last seen walking away from her home on W. 138th Street at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say she suffers from dementia and has other serious health conditions.

She is 5’1″ and weighs 145 lbs. She is possibly wearing a green gown with yellow, white, and red stripes with a black coat, a gold scarf on her head and a black purse.

If you know her whereabouts, you are urged to call police at 1-888-637-1113 or 9-1-1.