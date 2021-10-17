Cleveland police looking for endangered missing man

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for man they say is endangered.

Police say yesterday at 6:30 p.m., John Pennyman, 84, left his home on Shadeland Avenue and has not returned.

He is 6’01”, weighs 160 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue jeans, and a blue jean jacket.

84-year-old John Pennyman (Courtesy of Cleveland police)

He suffers from medical ailments and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

The vehicle involved is a black 2011 Kia Sorento with OH plate number SHAWNIE. (Vehicle pictured is not actual vehicle involved.)

Type of vehicle involved with John Pennyman who went missing on October 16 (Courtesy of Cleveland police)

Call 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

To view photographs, visit the Endangered Missing Adult Alert website.