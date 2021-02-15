Cleveland police looking for driver who seriously injured man in hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian, seriously injuring him.

It happened on Feb. 11 at around 10:45 p.m.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was walking eastbound across Lakeside Avenue within the crosswalk at W. 3rd Street when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle, which was traveling north on W. 3rd.

Police say the driver of the vehicle took off after striking the man, who suffered serious injuries.

The only description of the suspect vehicle is that it is white. Surveillance video from the time of the crash shows a vehicle which police say is “possibly” the suspect vehicle.

You can see that image, below:

Courtesy: Cleveland police

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5290.