Cleveland police looking for 53-year-old woman who was reported missing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 53-year-old woman who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month.

According to a police report, officers checked the home where Monica Fisher was believed to be staying and she was not there. Her son said she had moved back to the area from Columbus several weeks ago.

Fisher is 5’3″, weighs 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 216-623-5000.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: