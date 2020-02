CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help locating two missing children.

According to police, Tyler Roup, 7, and Andrew Roup, 1, are missing.

On Feb. 24, county social workers reported they were to take custody of the boys from their parents via a court order, police said.

The boys and their parents — Heather Scheimaan and Shawn Roup — have not been located.

Missing children

Shawn Roup

Heather Scheimaan

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call detectives at 216-623-5218.