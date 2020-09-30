Cleveland police look to ID victim of violent assault

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a crime victim.

Police said the woman was the victim of a violent assault that was caught on camera. The crime happened at about 6 a.m. Sunday at the Gas USA on St. Clair Avenue near East 123rd Street.

Investigators released a photo of the woman on Tuesday. She has not contacted police to pursue charges.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information should call Cleveland Police Fifth District Detectives at 216-623-5518.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: