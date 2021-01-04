Cleveland police look for missing 16-year-old boy with autism

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Cory Phillips was last seen at his home on East 124th Street in Cleveland on Monday.

Police said Cory has ADHD and autism. He is 5 foot 7 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

