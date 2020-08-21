Cleveland police look for missing 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Iyanna Allen left her home on East 84th Street in Cleveland early Thursday morning. According to the police report, her mother noticed she was gone shortly before 5 a.m. and contacted police.

Iyanna does not have a history of running away, the police report said.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

