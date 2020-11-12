Cleveland police look for missing 14-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl.

Julione Rosado told her mother she was walking on Broadway Avenue and on her way home Tuesday evening, according to the police report. After a while, her mom called her again, but it went straight to voicemail.

Police said her mom toured the area looking for Julione, but did not find her. Police also searched nearby.

The teen was last seen wearing black leggings, a white shirt and gray jacket. She was carrying a silver purse.

Anyone with information should call 216-621-1234.

