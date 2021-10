CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl.

Tantine Nyiramahirwe was last seen on Mannering Road near Euclid Avenue and she did not return home from school.

Cleveland police said she was found in Louisville, Kentucky the last time she went missing.

Anyone with information about Tantine’s whereabouts should call 216-621-1234.