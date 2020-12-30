Cleveland police look for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s health locating an endangered 12-year-old girl.

Princess Jackson was reported missing on Dec. 23. According to the police report, she was last seen leaving Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. Staff saw he walking on Euclid Avenue towards Public Square.

Princess is 5 foot 2 and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair in two braids. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black leggings and orange Crocs.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

