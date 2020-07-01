Cleveland police look for driver who hit and killed motorcyclist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to Corlett Ave. and E 120th St. around 2:30 a.m.
Police found a motorcycle crashed at the intersection.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
Cleveland police have not said what vehicle they are looking for but have gathered information from witnesses on the scene.
