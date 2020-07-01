Cleveland police look for driver who hit and killed motorcyclist

1  of  3
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Corlett Ave. and E 120th St. around 2:30 a.m.

Police found a motorcycle crashed at the intersection.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Motorcyclist killed at Corlett Ave. and E 120th St.

Cleveland police have not said what vehicle they are looking for but have gathered information from witnesses on the scene.

