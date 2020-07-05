Cleveland police, leadership say ‘no excuse’ after 20 people shot and 3 killed over holiday weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The July 4 holiday left 20 people wounded and three people dead in Cleveland, police report.

In a joint statement today, Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Director Of Public Safety Karrie Howard and Police Chief Calvin D. Williams all expressed outrage over the incidents.

“Gun violence and violent crime is on the rise,” they said. “This holiday weekend specifically, the city of Cleveland has seen a large number of incidents involving shootings and tragically, three people killed. There is no excuse for this violent activity and police are actively pursuing the perpetrators. We remind citizens to do their part. If you see something, say something.”

The shooting incidents all occurred between 8 p.m. yesterday and 5 a.m. this morning.

Here’s what police are reporting about each of the incidents so far:

July 4

8 p.m.: A male arrived at the Cleveland Clinic with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was reportedly shot on East 148th Street.

9:30 p.m.: An 8-year-old girl was shot in the arm while traveling in the back seat of a car. There is no suspect at the time, but the child is in stable condition. The incident occurred at the corner of East 139th Street and Harvard Road.

9:40 p.m.: Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating an incident that left two people injured and another shot dead at the 3800 block of West 152nd Street, where a July 4 party was taking place. A suspect was reportedly taken into custody after biting and fighting with officers.

11 p.m.: A male was found with a gunshot wound to the neck at the corner of Nelson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in this matter yet.

July 5

1 a.m.: A 37-year-old man arrived at MetroHealth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee. The shooting reportedly took place at the corner of West 130th Street and Bellaire Road.

1 a.m.: Arriving at Lutheran Hospital, a 29-year-old man was found to have bullet wounds in his foot and shoulder. It’s unclear where this incident occurred.

2 a.m.: A 24-year-old was shot in the leg at West 65th and Denison Avenue. He was taken to Fairview General Hospital via a private vehicle.

2 a.m.: Police say that a 23-year-old arrived MetroHealth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He too arrived via a private vehicle.

3 a.m.: Two victims were shot at the 12000 block of Brookpark Road this morning. A 30-year-old man was shot in the back and a 29-year-old man was shot in the thigh. MetroHealth Hospital treated their injuries.

3 a.m.: A male victim was transferred to University Hospitals after he was discovered at the corner of East 116th Street and Kinsman Road with a bullet wound in his thigh.

3 a.m.: A 50-year-old was pronounced dead at University Hospitals from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital from the corner of East 106th Street and Shaker Boulevard by EMS.

4 a.m.: A 54-year-old was shot in the hip last night at the 41000 block of East 139th Street. He was treated at Marymount Hospital.

5 a.m.: Three people were shot on East 147th Street in the early morning, resulting in them heading to University Hospitals for treatment. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the chest, an 18-year-old woman took a bullet to the leg and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest and leg.

5 a.m.: A trio arrived at MetroHealth Hospital with gunshot wounds. This incident took place at the corner of Fullerton and Fleet, and resulted in a 15-year-old boy getting shot in the arm, a 17-year-old boy getting shot in the shoulder and thigh a man, 26, getting shot in the bicep.

Police and Cleveland leadership remind citizens that anonymous tips can be offered to crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

