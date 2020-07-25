Cleveland police issue alert for missing 8-year-old boy

CLEVELAND(WJW) Cleveland police need your help locating a missing 8-year-old boy.

Javion Hawkins was last seen at his home in the 3400 block of East 52nd Street.

Police say he ran away after being disciplined by a caretaker around 5 p.m. Friday.

If you know anything about his whereabouts please call police right away.

Get the latest updates on FOX8.com below: