Cleveland police issue alert for missing 8-year-old boy

CLEVELAND(WJW) Cleveland police need your help locating a missing 8-year-old boy.
Javion Hawkins was last seen at his home in the 3400 block of East 52nd Street.
Police say he ran away after being disciplined by a caretaker around 5 p.m. Friday.
If you know anything about his whereabouts please call police right away.
