Cleveland police involved in head-on crash

Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An investigation was underway early Friday morning to find out what caused a head-on collision involving a Cleveland Division of Police cruiser.

It happened around 3:15 a.m.

The crash happened at E. 75th St. just south of Union Ave.

The other vehicle involved ended up in the front yard of the house.

FOX 8 has learned there are no severe injuries.

It is not known if there were one or two officers in the vehicle.

Roads were closed in the area while the accident investigation was underway.

