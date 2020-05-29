Cleveland police: Investigators say west side shootings that killed man, teen are connected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Investigators say two shootings on Cleveland’s west side that resulted in the deaths of a teen and a man are connected.

Officers were called to W. 85th and Detroit at 9:50 p.m. Monday for reports of a man shot. Officers learned that residents heard shots fired and then found the victim on the porch, bleeding.

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday. Residents told police they saw an unknown male fleeing the area.

Just minutes later, at around 9:55 p.m., police say officers responded to Detroit for the report of a young male shot.

When officers arrived, the victim — a 17-year-old — was found lying in the middle of the intersection. He had been shot and was unresponsive.

The officers gave the boy first aid; he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Now, on Thursday, Cleveland police have said further investigation revealed that these two incidents were connected.

Police believe the shooter shot the first victim, fled the scene and carjacked the second victim, a teen who had been driving home from playing soccer.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings is asked to contact investigators at (216) 623-5464.

