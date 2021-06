CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigation a shooting that occurred overnight.

Cleveland EMS responded to the area of W. 117th Street and Western Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

A 29-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. He was in serious condition at the time.

There has been no word yet on any arrests. This incident remains under investigation.