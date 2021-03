CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Homicide detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police were called to the scene of a double murder early Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at W. 54th St. and Storer Ave.

Two people were found shot to death in a car parked on the street.

Neighbors told FOX 8 crews at the scene they heard 9 shots.

No information or any possible suspects has been released.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.