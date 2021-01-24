Cleveland police investigating two fatal weekend shootings on the east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred on the city’s east side this weekend.

The first shooting occurred Friday night, with officers being called to the 1100 block of Galewood Drive around 11:20 p.m. for reports of a 26-year-old being wounded. Arriving at the scene, police said the victim was discovered by a vehicle laying on the tree lawn. Care was administered, but police said the man was pronounced dead from his gunshot wounds.

Detectives said initial investigation found the man had been inside a parked vehicle when three male suspects came up and began shooting. Police said that no suspects have been arrested at this time.

A second man died after being shot in another incident Sunday morning. Police were called to the corner of East 97th Street and Elwell Avenue at 12:15 a.m., and reportedly found a man shot in the chest and lying in a field.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals, but was pronounced dead there.

Homicide detectives learned that, before the shooting, the 49-year-old victim had been sitting in a parked car at the 2800 block of Woodhill. While police were able to find witnesses who said they heard gun shots, no one saw the shooting.

Police said no arrests have been made in this case either.

Those with information regarding either incident is asked to call 216-623-5464, or crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME to leave an anonymous tip.