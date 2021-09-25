Cleveland police investigating two fatal shootings Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after two men were reportedly shot and killed on different sides of the city Saturday.

Around 5 p.m., police and EMS were called to the 2700 block of East 117th Street for reports of a man shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The man was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Then around 6 p.m., first responders were called to the Gunning Park playfield at 16700 Puritas Avenue on the west side, where a 20-year-old man was reportedly found dead at the scene with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Anyone who may know anything regarding the separate incidents is asked to reach out to police. As more details are learned, FOX 8 will continue to update this story.